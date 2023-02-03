Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.7% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.22. 10,293,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,774,775. The company has a market capitalization of $248.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

