Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.9 %

PM stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.62. 1,303,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,432. The company has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.24.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

