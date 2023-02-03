Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $45,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

PSX opened at $98.98 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

