Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 700.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE PDM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. 43,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,966. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.94 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,974,000 after acquiring an additional 534,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,330,000 after buying an additional 640,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,909,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,096,000 after buying an additional 150,035 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,323,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,788,000 after buying an additional 122,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,100,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,951,000 after buying an additional 131,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.