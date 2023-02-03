PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

PAXS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. 28,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,029. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $20.10.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,663.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

