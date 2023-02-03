PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. 4,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,977. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 78.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 47,448 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

