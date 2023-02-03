PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PCQ opened at $11.08 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
