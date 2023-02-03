PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCN remained flat at $13.84 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,671. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $4,251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $749,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

