PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
PGP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. 3,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,734. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.