PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.61 and last traded at $52.59. 160,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 225,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUNI. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,626.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 263,125 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,940.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 32,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

