PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
NYSE PML opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $13.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.