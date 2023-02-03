PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE PML opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 6.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

