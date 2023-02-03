PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PNI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. 16,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,650. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

