Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Holdings Decreased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.71. 67,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,523. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $106.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.24.

