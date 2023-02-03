Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Incyte Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of INCY stock opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.00. Incyte has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. On average, analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,555 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,627 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 8,091.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,965 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,119,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after acquiring an additional 716,447 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

