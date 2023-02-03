Piper Sandler Increases American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $179.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $159.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.00.

NYSE:AXP opened at $173.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.45. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 5,063.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after buying an additional 2,638,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Express by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after buying an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after acquiring an additional 629,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

