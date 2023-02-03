Piper Sandler Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.
EW has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.74.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE EW opened at $84.51 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $84.34.
Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences
In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 151,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 62,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.