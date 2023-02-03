Piper Sandler Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

EW has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $84.51 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $84.34.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 28.27%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 151,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 62,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

