Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Achieves $82.01 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001782 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $82.01 million and $97,594.53 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00194911 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00072366 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00044140 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002248 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.