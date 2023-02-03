Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Pirelli & C. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PLLIF opened at $5.45 on Friday. Pirelli & C. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.
About Pirelli & C.
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. It offers car tires under the P ZERO, Cinturato, Scorpion, Sottozero, Ice Zero, and Carrier brand names; motorcycle tires under the DIABLO Superbike, DIABLO Supercorsa, DIABLO Rain, DIABLO Wet, SCORPION MX, SCORPION Pro F.I.M., SCORPION XC, DIABLO Supercorsa SP, DIABLO Rosso Corsa, DIABLO Rosso III, ANGEL GT II, NIGHT DRAGON, MT 66 ROUTE, SCORPION Trail II, MT 60 RS, SCORPION Rally STR, DIABLO ROSSO Scooter, and ANGEL Scooter brands; motorsport tires under the P ZERO TROFEO R, SOTTOZERO, P7 Corsa, K, KM, RK, rain, and Slick brands; bike tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, and Scorpion brand names; and truck and bus tires.
