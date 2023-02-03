Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.05

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 1152706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.79%.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

