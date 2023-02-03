PLATINCOIN 1-Day Volume Reaches $501.79 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $495,479.74 and approximately $501.79 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PLATINCOIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00406481 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.20 or 0.28531988 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00530361 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 727,462,213 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 727,407,131.35839 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.11202095 USD and is up 13.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,447.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLATINCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLATINCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.