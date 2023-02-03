Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Trading 28.6% Higher

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 28.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 207,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 57,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises 3 claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising 15 mining claims containing 197 contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

