Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Downgraded to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.00.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$36.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 123.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$29.76 and a 52-week high of C$42.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.63.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$13.42 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

