Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY23 guidance to ~$4.18 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.18-$4.18 EPS.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance
NYSE:PBH traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $61.16. 173,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.