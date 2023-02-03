Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY23 guidance to ~$4.18 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.18-$4.18 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:PBH traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $61.16. 173,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,284.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

