Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.120-1.222 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.18-$4.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.96. 403,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.71. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,284.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

