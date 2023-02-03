Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,022 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $271,661,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $194,138,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,262,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,555 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,228,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,099,000 after acquiring an additional 807,107 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

