Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 801 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PM opened at $103.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.24.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.