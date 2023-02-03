Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 77.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,869,000 after purchasing an additional 366,488 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 61.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,558,000 after purchasing an additional 242,654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after purchasing an additional 139,294 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3,182.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 114.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $176.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.16. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $212.33.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.72) to GBX 4,500 ($55.58) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.03) to GBX 2,750 ($33.96) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.87) to GBX 5,100 ($62.99) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,034.44.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

