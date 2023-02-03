Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.47. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $76.88.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

