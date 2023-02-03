Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $203.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $232.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.