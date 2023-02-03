Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $285,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $84.25 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average of $80.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.05%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.