Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $468,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $49,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after buying an additional 635,707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,969,000 after buying an additional 472,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $20,340,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BIV opened at $77.31 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

