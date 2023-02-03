Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $479,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $178.05 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $329.49. The company has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.01.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.28.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

