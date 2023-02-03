Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,689.67 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,502.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,535.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,817.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.