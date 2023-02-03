Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 771 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 338,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 57,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $116,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 464,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,391,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,588,857 shares of company stock worth $63,670,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinterest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $29.10 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

