Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $1,737,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.45.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $301.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.91. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.16 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

