Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 76,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 136,991 shares.The stock last traded at $21.48 and had previously closed at $20.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRME. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Prime Medicine Stock Up 4.1 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91.
About Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
