Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 76,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 136,991 shares.The stock last traded at $21.48 and had previously closed at $20.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRME. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Prime Medicine Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prime Medicine

About Prime Medicine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRME. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,071,000. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

(Get Rating)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.