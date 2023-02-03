Prom Price Reaches $4.85 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $4.85 or 0.00020535 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $88.54 million and $2.33 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00048291 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029185 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000206 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00019059 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00221756 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.80055817 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,513,301.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

