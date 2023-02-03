Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $109.28 and last traded at $109.28. Approximately 81,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 524,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.10.

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.37% and a negative net margin of 1,847.71%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,561,584.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXDX. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 454.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 67,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Articles

