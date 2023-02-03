ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Gap Up to $12.59

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.59, but opened at $12.85. ProShares Short QQQ shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 1,768,125 shares trading hands.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 145.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 516.0% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $52,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

