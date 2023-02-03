ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Down 6.2%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.53 and last traded at $27.66. 958,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,596,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 91.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

