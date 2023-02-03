ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,411 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,928,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,748,789. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $69.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

