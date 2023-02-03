Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Purchased by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,585 shares during the quarter. Prudential accounts for about 1.9% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Prudential were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 16.0% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 638.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 59,772 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential by 22.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Prudential by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.53) to GBX 1,750 ($21.61) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.58) to GBX 1,518 ($18.75) in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.29) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,220 ($15.07) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,500.50.

NYSE:PUK traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 263,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,471. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

