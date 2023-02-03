PT Gudang Garam Tbk (OTC:GDNGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PT Gudang Garam Tbk (OTC:GDNGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
PT Gudang Garam Tbk Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of GDNGY stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. PT Gudang Garam Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82.
About PT Gudang Garam Tbk
Featured Stories
