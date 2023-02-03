PT Gudang Garam Tbk (OTC:GDNGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PT Gudang Garam Tbk (OTC:GDNGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PT Gudang Garam Tbk Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of GDNGY stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. PT Gudang Garam Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82.

About PT Gudang Garam Tbk

PT Gudang Garam Tbk produces and sells cigarettes in Indonesia and internationally. The company operates through Cigarettes, Paperboards, and Others segments. It offers hand-rolled, machine-made, and klobot clove cigarettes. The company markets its products under the Gudang Garam Family, Surya Family, GG Family, and other brand names.

