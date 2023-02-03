PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.55.

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.82. 81,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,677. PTC has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $139.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.76.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $1,004,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,854,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,241,615.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 477,488 shares of company stock valued at $58,613,618. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

