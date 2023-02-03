PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.
PTCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.
PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ PTCT opened at $47.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $55.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.
PTC Therapeutics Company Profile
PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.