PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on April 4th

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

PulteGroup has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. PulteGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $8.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

PulteGroup Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

