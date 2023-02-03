PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PHM. BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $60.89.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

