PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 216 ($2.67) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

PZ Cussons Trading Up 1.4 %

LON PZC opened at GBX 219.50 ($2.71) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 213.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 205.16. PZ Cussons has a 52 week low of GBX 177.80 ($2.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 223 ($2.75). The company has a market cap of £941.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,829.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.51.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.