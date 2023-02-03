Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.92.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Q2 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Q2

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,684.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,963.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Q2 Trading Up 6.0 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,527,000 after acquiring an additional 80,534 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,672,000 after acquiring an additional 160,083 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,139,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Q2 by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,225,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Q2 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,402,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the period.

Shares of QTWO opened at $35.78 on Friday. Q2 has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $67.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Q2 had a negative net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $144.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.