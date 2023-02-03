Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Costco Wholesale Co. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the retailer will earn $3.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.49. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.24 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

COST has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.39.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $523.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $331,438,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

